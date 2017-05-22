Found: A new way to fill the 'maternity leave gap' on your resume.

How do you explain a year-long gap on your resume after you’ve had a baby?

You’ve worked harder than ever, on 24-hour shifts with no sleep, but mothering isn’t counted as a series of key performance indicators.

Your child can’t endorse your skills or provide a written reference… yet.

A company in the US say they have the answer, and are helping new mums with a LinkedIn job position with their company, Pregnancy Pause.

The idea is that their official job title and company will fill the maternity gap on your resume.

The company has a range of specialties including HR, internal affairs and nutrition.