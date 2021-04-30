"I've literally never been so productive." Why I'm adding 'Maternity Leave' to my CV.

I’ve just updated my LinkedIn profile.

Why? Because I’ve been on maternity leave, and now I’m going back to work.

But there’s a lot wrong with that sentence.

Watch: Horoscopes As New Mums. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Going ‘back to work’ from maternity leave is a bit like what I imagine it’s like going back to society after an intense stint on a reality show.

One of the ones where they drop you on a beach, and you have to survive with nothing but some coconut husk and your wiles.

It’s as much of a retreat as an advance. Because really, you were working – probably harder, and with more of your soul and self at stake than ever – while you were away.

I’m not the first to point out that being a parent, especially during the baby months, is hard. It’s rewarding as hell, but it’s also sometimes, well, hellish as hell, too. Relentless. Boring. Lonely. Snotty. As well as joyful, hilarious and life-affirming.

But what if it’s not merely hard? What if, like the bootcamp it sometimes feels a lot like, maternity leave made you stronger? Tougher, and better, at whatever you were doing before?

In The Mommy Brain: How Motherhood Makes Us Smarter, Katherine Ellison sets out the evidence that becoming a mother actually enhances your brain.