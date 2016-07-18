Here’s a fact: most maternity clothes are butt-ugly. I’m sorry, but it’s true.

Everything I’ve seen at the shops is boring, mud-coloured and based on styles popular in 2000. That means lots and lots of dark, chunky denim. Just because I’m pregnant, it doesn’t mean I want to dress like I’m in N*SYNC.

Bye bye bye BYE BYE, maternity fashion!

Are N*SYNC wearing designer '00s duds… or an entire maternity fashion range? (Image: Getty)

So, if you’re pregnant like me, you’re probably wondering: how can I be non-naked but still look good?

Well, the trick is to shop a little more creatively, and avoid the maternity section altogether. These outfits are also great if you’re having a lazy day, but still want to look stylish.

1. Wear nighties all the time.

When I’m pregnant, bloated and tired, all I want to do is wear my pyjamas. So that’s exactly what I’ve been doing.

A $5 black t-shirt nightie from Kmart has been my fashion saviour. They’re cheap, machine-washable and roomy. Honestly, I wear one of these every second day. There’s a real nonchalance in wafting around in a giant t-shirt. I highly recommend it.

My favourite way to pump up this style is to wear a floaty kaftan or kimono on top. Instant rocker chick. Here’s an example of that one time I looked cool. Please note that it appears I have no friends in this shot. #popular