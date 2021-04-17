OPINION: 'Let’s just tell it like it is. Mothering is boring.'

Let’s just tell it like it is.

Mothering can be extremely boring and routine – especially in those early days of endless sleepless nights, constant feeding and the feeling that your baby’s screaming will never, ever stop.

It’s like groundhog day.

Yes, you love your baby to bits – who will ever forget that first intense tug of love you felt as you gazed at your newborn for the first time? But the reality of mothering is very, very different from the perfect families portrayed on television or littered throughout our social media feeds.

But how many women are ready to admit this because of the pressure to be the perfect mother? A "yummy mummy" or the organised career mum who can seemingly handle everything?

Over coffee one day, my friend Lisa (a graphic designer and a first time mum with 15-month-old Melinda) tearfully blurted out that her life had become "full of yawns."

"Melinda is up at 5.30am every day ready to go. I love her more than anything, but by midday I’m exhausted after doing the same thing over and over again – clearing up dirty dishes, reading the same children’s book five times over, playing Lego and watching that annoying kids' singing show for the umpteenth time!" she said.

"And she gets into so much trouble I can’t take my eyes off her for a second – yesterday she went up and down the stairs 10 times. I had to follow her and yes, it’s good exercise but I’m so tired! And I know the next day will be exactly the same. And the next. And the next."

Lisa, who was always totally in control of her life, is now run ragged by a 15-month-old. Gone are the stimulating chats at work, the cheeky flirtation with the bearded coffee guy and those quiet minutes alone to read a magazine.