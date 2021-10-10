'I masturbated every day for a week to fix my sleep schedule. Here's exactly what happened next.'

For many years, I have struggled with getting a good night’s sleep. This has always been partly self-inflicted. Late nights finishing off a Netflix binge or making the grave mistake of enjoying a 4pm iced coffee. It’s something I’m sure we can all relate to!

But with my Apple Watch constantly reminding me that I definitely wasn’t hitting my eight-hour sleep goal and falling short by two hours consistently, I knew something had to change.

So, when I came across a study about how orgasming can help you sleep better, I was intrigued to give it a go. Plus, my city was in a two-week COVID lockdown. More free time stuck at home with nothing to do? Perfect! Masturbating every day for a week was a great way to pass time and boost my mood.

Before embarking on my journey, I was curious to find out more about the link between orgasms and sleep. In the study, 54.1 per cent of participants reported improved sleep quality and 47.4 per cent reported improved sleep onset from masturbation. The odds were looking pretty good.

When investigating further into the science behind it, I found that your body releases a fun hormone called oxytocin when you orgasm. Oxytocin is also known as the ‘Love Hormone’ and has been proven to counteract stress hormones, which helps you fall asleep.

As someone who works in the sex toy industry, I was already armed with a plethora of tools to help me do the job. So there was no excuse! In fact, I also used it as an experiment to see whether different sex toys had different effects on my ability to get to sleep.





And so the masturbating began…

My week of masturbating every day before bed started out a little slower than expected. Lockdown was a great excuse for getting my vibe on, BUT I had forgotten one important detail: Living with five other flatmates who were also in lockdown, meant that I had to keep things on the down-low!

