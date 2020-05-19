The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

And today on her podcast It’s A Lot, she delved into the topic of STIs.

She spoke about how she was recently diagnosed with human papillomavirus (HPV), how she now needs to have a biopsy and explained that despite STIs becoming less taboo to talk about, many women still ‘self slut-shame’.

“While I know that HPV is ridiculously common, it’s hard to not feel like I did the wrong thing in the past and I keep beating myself up over this,” she said.

“When it comes to self slut-shaming, this is something that I still struggle with a lot. I have had STIs in the past.

“When I’ve gotten STIs before I’ve been like ‘I’m such a f***ing idiot’ and you do beat yourself up.”

She also said that when STIs are compared to more commonly discussed infections, they are thought about completely differently.

“If you’re at work and someone’s irresponsible enough to come into work when they have influenza A (the flu) and you sit next to them and get the flu, that’s not your fault. You don’t think ‘I shouldn’t have gone to work that day, I shouldn’t have sat next to that person, I should’ve sanitised my entire desk.'”

3. “It’s really, really hard.” FiFi Box on being fat-shamed after giving birth.

After giving birth to her daughter Daisy Belle last year, radio presenter FiFi Box was rudely fat-shamed when out in public.

The 43-year-old explained on her Fox FM breakfast show this morning, that she had been exercising at her local park when someone she knew made an unnecessary comment about her weight.

“Since having Daisy, I’ve really struggled to lose the baby weight. I’ve never carried this much weight in my life so it’s debilitating and it hurts my neck and my feet,” she said.

“I feel like me in my twenties I could shift weight, but me now it’s quite difficult. I’m really trying to get myself out there but it’s very hard to be motivated – it’s cold, we are all in lockdown – but I got myself out there.”