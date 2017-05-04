Masterchef is getting way too hard and viewers are freaking out.

Ordinary people. Extraordinary food.

That’s the Masterchef tagline. That’s the Masterchef vision. THAT is the Masterchef promise.

And yet, before we’ve even narrowed down this year’s competition to 24 allegedly amateur chefs, we come face-to-face with ‘The Firecracker’.

The goal of last night’s three-and-a-half hour ‘pressure challenge’ was to recreate Anna Polyviou’s chocolate-heavy creation without having a nervous breakdown on national television.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, it definitely is one of a kind,” says Brendan, the fear flickering behind his bespeckled eyes.

“I can’t believe I’m about to make that.”

Neither can we, Brendan. Because this glorified Viennetta was invented by an award-winning pastry chef and, unlike its poor cousin, it can not be found in the freezer section of the local Woolies.

The dish that would “decide the future” of the wannabe chefs was utterly terrifying and the fact some of them managed to make it just speaks to the unattainable level of skill the show about “ordinary people” now requires.

And aspirational armchair cooks are pissed.

“As much as this is awesome, I feel it is not right at this stage of the competition to make the contestants do this. Far out they haven’t even made the top 24,” says Denise Miller on the Masterchef Facebook page.

As Elli Sinclair points out: “The standards are very high this year.”

“Gone are the days where anyone could apply for this show. It’s becoming quite ridiculous. The fun of it is seeing your average person become a Masterchef. I’m not liking this at all,” she says.

Andrea Hill is scared.