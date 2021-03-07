"It's the best-kept secret": A MasterChef's 10 easy tips to make every meal better.

In MasterChef, you learn to think on your feet - especially when you're required to create a presentable and tasty dish without a recipe from specific ingredients in a limited amount of time. This is where I really surprised myself and actually thrived on the challenge.

From there I spent the last six years opening restaurants in India. This also tested my ability to adapt to a new style of cooking. Trained in classic French cuisine, I was suddenly thrown into the land of spices and flavour.

These are my top tips to make your dish incredible - and trust me, you can do it all in as little as 20 minutes.

1. Start with a well-stocked spice cupboard.

Spices elevate the most humble ingredients. When roasting, add cumin to your carrots and chat masala to your roast potatoes to enhance the flavour.

2. Get high quality oil.

Ensure it’s all natural and fresh. You'll be surprised at how much a low quality or artificial oil can alter your dish.