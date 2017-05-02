Masterchef nailed in one episode what My Kitchen Rules couldn't do in a season.

The day after My Kitchen Rules (finally) came to an end, 1.06 million Australians tuned in to watch the premiere episode of Masterchef season nine.

But while they’re both competitive cooking shows, there was something Masterchef nailed in just one episode that MKR couldn’t manage in a season – positivity.

It’s something foodie lovers were evidently craving.

Three days to go before #MasterChefAU returns, 7.30pm Monday on TEN! A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

“Just love this show, it makes me smile because it is so positive with so much talent it is awesome,” wrote Jan O’Donnell on the show’s Facebook page.

“And this is why Masterchef is the superior cooking show. First cab off the rank and I’m already teary and cheering. The instant emotion is SO much better than on any other show,” added Jess Grima.

While My Kitchen Rules thrived on drama (real or manufactured) and nasty insults between teams, in a single episode we already saw more support from would-be contestants as they encouraged and celebrated their competitors.