'I just applied for MasterChef 2021, and there's no way I'm what they're... looking for.'

I am not a cook. I don’t know how to temper chocolate nor ‘break down’ a chicken, and I’ve never even been in the same room as a hibachi grill.

But applications for the 2021 season of MasterChef Australia are currently open, and in the interests of public service, err, journalism, I filled out the form so I could report back on what actual foodies can expect.

(Also in the hope that I make it through and experience a Melissa Leong pep-talk.)



Video by Channel 10

There are 59 questions in total, including some rather probing ones about your criminal past (at first, I thought they might be looking for a gritty backstory, but it turns out they’re… not).

Here is a selection of some of the most crucial Qs, so you can prepare.

What is the highest level of education you received?

I know you mean bachelor’s degree but, in truth, it’s probably a Brené Brown TedTalk.

Tell us about your work history/current job:

I’m a Senior Features Writer at Mamamia, although that position may be tenuous after I file this article.

What is your greatest ambition in life?

To make slightly too-long eye contact with Jock Zonfrillo over a steamy saucepan.

What do you think has been your greatest achievement in life so far?

Owning a Dyson.

How would someone who really knows you describe your BEST and WORST qualities?

Best: I know exactly the right container for the volume of leftovers. Always.

Worst: Word-association karaoke. Think that Katy Perry episode, and you’ll know what I mean.

What personality traits annoy you about other people?

Using a fork like a shovel. Double-dipping. Metaphorical use of the word ‘journey’.

(You see why I couldn’t apply until now… *Cough.* George. *Cough.*)

What makes you stand out? Tell us something that will shock us/make us laugh/make us cry…

Betty White is older than sliced bread. Pete Evans. Pete Evans.

Describe your relationship with food.

I literally couldn’t live without it.