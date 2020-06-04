The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “She is so consistent.” Khanh shares who he thinks will take out the MasterChef crown.

As the MasterChef: Back to Win finale draws near (ish), we can’t help but think about one question: who is going to win this?

Considering all 11 contestants that are currently competing have tried their luck once before, they all have a serious shot.

However, contestant Khanh Ong has offered his thoughts about who will take out the crown.

Speaking to New Idea he said, “If it’s not me, then I really hope Reynold [Poernomo] wins, because he deserves it.

“He’s put in all the hard yards, he has travelled the world and worked for free at amazing restaurants just to learn. That’s commendable; it’s amazing. He’s really talented.”

However, Khanh hints that dessert queen Emelia Jackson, who recently emerged as a ‘dark horse’ frontrunner, is one to look out for too.