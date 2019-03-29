Mary Kay Letourneau and her former student Vili Fualaau have officially ended their marriage.

Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau have permanently split after a failed attempt at reconciliation.

He was a 12-year-old boy in Year 6 and she was a 34-year-old school teacher when she first raped him 20 years ago. Through it all – puberty, a rape conviction, a prison sentence, 14 years of marriage and raising two children – they kept a relationship, despite Vili Fualaau filing for divorce from Mary Kay Letourneau in 2017.

The pair didn’t go through with the divorce and attempted to save their marriage, until now. PEOPLE has confirmed a legal filing with the King County Superior Court states that the couple is looking to finalise their split.

Letourneau, now 57, and Fualaau, now 35, had met in 1992 when the boy was in second grade at Shorewood Elementary School in the Seattle suburb of Burien, and entered an illegal sexual relationship four years later.

At the time, 34-year-old Letourneau was not only his teacher, but a married mother of four. Fualaau was less than two years older than her eldest son.

“The incident was a late night that didn’t stop with a kiss,” Letourneau told ABC in 2015, describing the first assault. “And I thought that it would, and it didn’t.”

The abuse went on in secret for months, before the teacher was arrested in March 1997, after her husband found letters about the affair. By then she was already pregnant with Fualaau's child. He was just 13.