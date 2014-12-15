"I want my son home..."

It’s time to hold your loved ones close.

This morning a calculated terrorist plot sent shock waves through our serenity.

Two gunmen sent Sydney into lock down taking hostages in the Lindt Café in Sydney’s Martin Place. They flew a Jihadi flag and images which made us tremble were broadcast of hostages staring from the windows.

As a journalist I followed it closely for Mamamia, but as a mother I stopped, stunned.

My thoughts and fears, along with the rest of Australia are focused upon the hostages held captive by this shocking situation.

But my heart is with my family.

As we wait, as the situation develops, I have only one thought in my mind.

I want my children at home.

I want my children safe.

I want them with me.

My seven-year-old son is on his year one Christmas picnic at an inner Sydney beach. I bought him a bag of salt and vinegar chips as a treat to share with the other six and seven-year old boys and girls. I packed him a hat and a bottle of water. I waved him goodbye as he was too embarrassed to kiss his Mum in front of the other boys.

I wish I had held him longer. I wish I had made him kiss me farewell. I wish I had kept him home.

I know my fear, my apprehension, my barely held terror is giving the terrorists, whether it be a lone wolf operator or a targeted attack exactly what they want.