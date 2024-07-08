People really don't like Martha Stewart's new living room. So she fired back.

Martha Stewart is known for her friendship with rapper Snoop Dogg, her quirky Instagram posts, and, of course, for being a domestic goddess.

So, when she shared images of her newly decorated living room on Instagram, fans were expecting something spectacular.

Stewart, who owns multiple properties, posted a carousel of photos showcasing her living room at her Skylands home in Maine.

As part of the redecoration, she rearranged the furniture and updated the sofa's colour.

"We switched the living room from grey blue upholstery to a creamy pale buttery yellow," she wrote.

"The library is much more comfortable now, and the faux bois table is now the card table. I love the rustic yet elegant charm of this lovely 1925 house."