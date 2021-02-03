Everyone thinks Martha is pregnant 'cos of this one cryptic caption, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Everyone thinks Martha is pregnant cos of this one cryptic caption.

Rumours are going around that MAFS stars Martha Kalifatidi and Michael Brunelli are expecting a child. And it's all to do with a little Instagram caption.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old shared photos of herself on Instagram with the caption, "Good things come [in] threes", alongside a "coming soon" emoji.

So naturally, people started freaking out.

Right off the bat fans assumed that "come [in] threes" could be a hint that Martha and Michael are expecting.

"Are you pregnant," one person commented.

"I thought the same!!" wrote another.

However, others pointed out that the caption could simply have to do with the fact that Martha uploaded three photos.

At this stage, neither Martha nor Michael have responded to the rumours. But we'll be sure to update you on any potential MAFS baby news (which in this case, seems highly unlikely).

