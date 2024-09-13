Martha Kalifatidis was asked why she lives with her parents. It’s not for the reason you think.

Married At First Sight's breakout bride Martha Kalifatidis continues to be the same relatable queen we first met on our screens back in 2019.

In a recent Q&A with fans, she opened up on whether she and her partner Michael Brunelli plan on having another child after their son Lucius.

"I'm having serious doubts atm [at the moment] and thinking of taking a vow of celibacy," Martha joked with her 715,000 Instagram followers.

"Jokes, I would love to have more kids. I think I'm ready for another but I do love having this time with Looch," she wrote.

"Maybe you can advise me. Take my time or just get it done?"

The 36-year-old and her fiancé Michael welcomed their first child Lucius in February ﻿2023.

Image: Instagram/@marthaa_k.