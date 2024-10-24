Would you do this at your parents’ house?

Married At First Sight's Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have never been a couple who conform to convention.

Since getting engaged in 2021 and welcoming their son Lucius in 2023, the couple have been shacked up with Martha's parents in Melbourne.

But it hasn't all been roses. On their first episode of The Morning Roast — a vodcast that features Martha, Michael, and matriarch Mary Kalifatidis — the threesome got into a heated discussion about something Martha did.

While Martha's dad and mum Mary were away on a six-week holiday in Greece, Martha decided to start renovating their home, without speaking to her parents about it.

"That's not a normal thing to do," Michael raged at Martha during the episode.

Martha even hired a builder, started to knock down walls and began demolition.

It all began when Michael was entrusted by Mary to add an "extra shelf" to one of the kitchen cupboards in their absence.

Watch part of the argument go down below. Post continues after video.



YouTube/The Morning Roast.

Then there was an idea to make a 'butler's pantry' by knocking down a wall and suddenly, Martha was calling a builder and "a wall was gone," she said.