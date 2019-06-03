Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Oh. It turns out Martha has cut off all contact with Jessika and Ines from MAFS.

Well then.

It turns out Martha Kalifatidis has cut off all contact from her fellow Married at First Sight contestants and friends Jessika Power and Ines Basic.

Speaking on Today Extra on Monday morning, the makeup artist admitted that she no longer speaks to her co-stars besides her now-partner and husband on the show, Michael Brunelli.

“I think reality has totally set in now,” she said.

“I feel like everyone has gone back to life the way it was before the show, and the reality is I don’t really speak to anyone from the show anymore,” she added.



“It’s not because we have bad blood, just simply because, I guess, life goes on and you move on.”

Martha and Michael are one of only two couples that have remained together following their time on Married at First Sight.

Last month, the couple explained that although Martha has moved back to Melbourne to live near Michael, she “refuses” to stay over his house.

“Why won’t you sleep over?” Michael teased Martha in an Instagram Q&A.

“Because your room is gross and mine is so clean and pristine and it smells nice,” she joked.