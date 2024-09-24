'I married young. Everyone has an opinion about it.'

"Husband? How old are you?"

This is a sentence that seems pretty innocuous, but it's one I've come to dread — so much so that I rarely ever call my "husband" by that unexpectedly loaded title. "Partner" will have to do, because the alternative is just not worth it.

I was a few weeks shy of my 25th birthday when we tied the knot, and I was so ready. Marriage felt like a natural progression of our relationship and "boyfriend" or "girlfriend" just didn't feel serious enough for what we had become to one another in the four years we'd been dating.

So, why not take this exciting step together and profess our union in a room full of loved ones?

Image: Supplied.