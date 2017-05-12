My husband: the charming, good looking narcissist.

My understanding of a narcissist is not scientifically backed, nor am I a psychologist in any shape or form. However, I was married to a narcissist, and survived just.
My husband, a CFO of a Global Bank, good looking, popular, clever, and charming, was an acute narcissist. He never raised his voice, never raised a fist to hit me, as he didn’t need to, his weapon was the most dangerous of all, his sharp, acerbic tongue, cutting through my heart leaving a scar deadlier than any knife could wield.
The collateral result I understand to be as psychologically damaging equatable to a form of PTSD. When my marriage ended, leaving me with our much loved and planned for eight-week old baby daughter to raise, I was confused, angry, depressed and in such a state of shock that it took me years to fully comprehend what had happened.
I read many articles on narcissism, they all seemed to have criteria of personalities all filled with rage and violence, which confused me for a very long time, as my husband did not display any of these characteristics, yet was an extreme narcissist.
I am writing to warn you that your partner does not have to tick all the boxes. What I do hope you begin to understand is how cunning and dangerous narcissists are.
From the bottom of my heart, I hope you don’t have to experience the pain and tragedy they can and continue to inflict upon us, the innocents who are simply their prey.