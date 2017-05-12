My husband: the charming, good looking narcissist.

Then things start to change, very slowly and subtly.

He makes it clear he doesn’t like your family or your closest friends, the ones that he knows have your best interest at heart. He makes life uncomfortable when you are out with your friends, to the point he’s rude and the easiest way to keep the peace is not to socialize with your friends; the friends that have been in your life forever. Why do you succumb to this, to keep the peace? Anything for a peaceful life.

Sounding familiar?

He then may go to the next step and begin criticising your personal appearance. It could be your hairstyle, your make-up or clothes, whatever he doesn’t like he will insist you modify it, particularly if you are wearing something revealing - or sexy. Again, you acquiesce and adapt your appearance to once again keep him happy. Anything for a peaceful life.

Listen: Osher Gunsberg discusses when your partner hides things from you on social media (post continues after audio...)

This may be the time when (if you are lucky) you start to see cracks in what you assumed was the perfect partner and begin questioning him? You are beginning to feel hemmed in, controlled, and you suspect he is lying to you. Things just don’t seem to add up?

Women, believe your intuition. If you even suspect your partner is lying or being dishonest, because he is. Warning……..If you dare confront a narcissist accusing him of lying or being dishonest be prepared for the onslaught. He will turn the conversation around, and by the end of the discussion you will be accused of lying and being dishonest, and you will be totally confused as to what the discussion was originally about.

Note…Narcissists are pathological liars, who make you feel you are at times going crazy. You are not crazy, insecure or delusional, you are simply in a relationship with a narcissist.

The last stage of a relationships with a narcissist is the DISCARD stage.

If they have obtained what they required from you and the relationship, whether it's prestige that you are going out with him as you inflate his ego, or money or whatever the need that you are filling in his life.

If his use of you has been sated, you will now be discarded like a used newspaper and replaced with a newer model that continues to feed his ego.