Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Excuse us, but we have an update on the state of Married at First Sight’s Telv and Sarah’s relationship.

MAFS’ couple front runner Telverne Williams and Sarah Roza have won the country over and we’re here to report that we think they might still just be going strong.

It was reported by Daily Mail that the happy couple were together this very morning as Telv was spotted leaving Sarah’s Melbourne home.

While we're no matchmaking 'expert,' we do watch a lot of reality TV and from our ends Telv and Sarah were pretty damn smitten from the moment they met. She - a beautician that's faced heart ache and is the most "resilient person you will ever meet," and he, the WA mechanic who is ready to commit.

It's really the romantic salve the nation needed after a Sophie and Stu shaped hole left us reeling.

2. The cost of MasterChef judge George Calombaris' soccer punch was $750,000.

Excuse the pun, but George Calombaris is sitting in some hot, hot water after loosing $750,000 in endorsements after his punch-on at a soccer game in May of last year.

While he pleaded guilty to assaulting a then-19-year old during the A-League grand final between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory, Judge Andrew Scotting has now overturned his assault conviction.