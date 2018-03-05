Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Oh dear, Married at First Sight’s Davina is allegedly coming back to the show.

In a Married at First Sight first, everyone’s favourite controversial Instagram-er, Davina Rankin, might be coming back to the show to settle some old debts. Well, maybe.

You know, things like unapologetically stealing another woman’s husband and ruining Ryan’s trust in marriage forever more.

*A minute of silence for the poor guy please.*

A post shared by Davina Rankin (@davvyxx) on Jan 15, 2018 at 12:46pm PST

According to Daily Mail, in an NW article, an unnamed source (credible) told the magazine that she’s coming back to rock the couple boat.

“Not one person at that dinner table would be expecting to see Davina again – especially after she burnt her relationship with Ryan (Gallagher) to the ground,” they said.

“She never really got to say her piece. During that commitment ceremony (in which her affair with Dean was exposed), she felt so overwhelmed and betrayed that she could barely string two real thoughts together.

“After some time away, she’d been able to process her feelings and now has a score to settle!” they added.

Look we don’t invent the facts, we just report them, but let’s face it, if this was to all come true it would indeed make for some fantastic reality television viewing.

2. Just all the things in the Oscars goodie bag.

While it might suck to come so, so, so close to getting your filthy mitts on Hollywood’s grandest of awards and well… not, there are merits to just being invited to the party.

Even if you don’t go home with a little golden statue, you’ve still got a gift bag worth $100,000 in loot, and that really, really softens the blow.