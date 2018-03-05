The Twins recap Married at First Sight ep 22: Telv is about to walk out.

We open on Troy and Ashley preparing lunch for their families and WHO THE HELL let Troy near the kitchen.

He is obviously peeling an avocado with his fingers and ruining it, pulling lettuce apart with his hands like a caveman, and preparing the salad in the sink which tbh is one of the least weird things he has ever done.

Ashley is very pragmatic, so decides she will cook the things that actually matter, and Troy can do the salad. But it doesn’t take her long to realise she’s given him far too much responsibility and someone – if not everyone – is about to become violently ill.

But Troy’s not thinking about the food. He is, as always, thinking about Ashley’s mum, and comments, “It will be interesting to see how she looks, yeah.”

No, Troy. Not “yeah.”Ashley is traumatised and says, “I don’t know whether he’s taking the piss or not but I’m pretty sure he’s like legit,” which is the most accurate summary of Troy we’ve ever heard.

Oh, no.

This shan't be happening.

Something has happened with Sarah and Telv and get f*cked.

You see, they obviously had a fight on the way home from the Commitment Ceremony last night, when Sarah was in the middle of speaking and Telv checked his Snapchat and laughed out loud, because what he saw was "very funny," as he reminds us more than once.

Sarah then said, "you're not even listening to me," and Telv was all like "what did you say?" and now they haven't spoken in 12 hours and we're torn because we want to side with Sarah but the Snapchat does sound kinda funny.

Troy forgot his mum was Coeliac and no we won't ever forgive him.


