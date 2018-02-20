The Married at First Sight editing fails we've missed this season.

It seems that perhaps this season of Married at First Sight has been so exciting that whoever is actually editing the show has become a little… distracted.

Which is fine. But it’s also something that, yeah, you notice when you’re dedicating a frankly absurd proportion of your life to the one TV show.

Last night, for example, Patrick and Charlene were cooking breakfast in the kitchen and having a chat about the fact that Patrick’s mum might hate Charlene for no reason, etc, etc.

THEN, out of nowhere, Patrick is wearing a completely different shirt.

No one changes their clothes while making breakfast that is a fact.