Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Um. Married At First Sight’s Jessika has shared her list of celebrity admirers.

Listen up MAFS fans, Jessika Power has some tea.

Ever since her appearance on Married at First Sight Australia 2019, she says she has been a woman in demand.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, the 26-year-old revealed that she has been on three dates with Collingwood AFL player Jordan De Goey, and has had two Sydney Swans players as well as one Geelong player sliding into her DMs.

But her admirers are not strictly AFL players – even tennis player Bernard Tomic wants to “catch up”.

“I enjoy the attention. The guys just seem to be not able to stay away,” she told the publication.

“But I think I might be too controversial for them. Whoever I date next will get scrutinised,” she added.

It looks like Jessika Power might be making an appearance at the 2019 Brownlow.

2. “I cried my eyes out.” Gordon Ramsay on the emotional birth of his fifth child.

Gordon Ramsay is tough on apprentice chefs, but when it comes to his kids he’s just as soft as every other dad.

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday the 52-year-old said the birth of his one month old son, Oscar, made him feel “vulnerable”, and that he fainted during the birth.