MAFS has 'accidentally' matched two exes together. A former bride claims this isn’t the real story.

We might be in the middle of 2024 but already there's plenty of drama brewing on the 2025 season of Married at First Sight. Strap in folks, because this latest drop of tea is wild.

ICYMI: filming for the next MAFS season is underway, which means we're guzzling down as many cheeky spoilers as we can. And this one might be the spiciest one yet.

Two exes are set to be wed in the next season, which is basically every normal person's worst nightmare. On season 12 of the reality TV phenomenon, ex-parters have been 'accidentally' matched by the experts.

This is a bigger plot twist than any surprise in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Yahoo Lifestyle has revealed that the exes in question are both from Melbourne, and they are former Neighbours actor, Jeff Gobbels, and fitness influencer, Rhi Disljenkovic.

Journalist Josh Fox shared a video from his Instagram page @mafsfunny, capturing the awkward moment when Rhi walked down the aisle to be greeted by her groom, who said "Hey Rhi!"