"My wife won't let me." Why I told my husband to stop using me as an excuse.

My husband and I have a relatively modern marriage.

We split the bills. There isn’t a significant difference in our income. We take care of the kids evenly. We both clean and do household chores. We want to raise our kids in a way that doesn’t impose gender stereotypes. You know, boys can play with dolls and girls can play with cars.

At least that’s what I thought.

One day, I was downstairs putting the laundry away when I overheard him on the phone chatting with a guy friend. I mind my own business and don’t think much of it.

He’s ranting on about his sports card collection and his friend is trying to convince him to buy a hobby box. He’s humming and hawing but then he finally says, "Yeah, Katharine’s not going to like that so I shouldn’t."

Then he hangs up the phone. I could feel the back of my neck heat up as I was violently folding towels. He comes downstairs.

"I overheard your conversation. So why didn’t you go in on the hobby box?" I ask him.

"I’m not gonna pay a stupid amount of money for a box," he responds.

I nod, "I know you won’t. You don’t open your wallet for just anything. Doesn’t he know that?"

He shrugs, "You know how guys are... we like to show off. He wanted me to know how much disposable income he had by saying he could afford the box."

I start my interrogation, "Why didn’t you just say that to him?"

He’s getting annoyed, "We don’t say that kind of stuff."

I add, "So you use me as an excuse?"

His face scrunches up, "Yeah, so?"