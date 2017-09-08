The postal vote for marriage equality is happening. Here's how you can do your bit.

A High Court challenge has failed, and in the following days and weeks, every registered Australian adult will receive a letter asking them if they would like to see the law changed to allow same-sex marriage.

So all that’s left to do now is check your mailbox and vote ‘yes’, right? Well, that’s a good start, but there’s actually something else you can do if you’re passionate about seeing gay and lesbian people with the same rights as their straight counterparts.

You can get on the phone.

Some dedicated people behind the Yes campaign have organised for anyone willing, to join them in reaching out to their friends, neighbours, and complete strangers and ask them to vote Yes to marriage equality.

And they’ve made it very simple. All you need to do is visit Yes.org.au, type in your postcode and join a calling party near you. If there’s not one in your area, you could always register your own.

You might be familiar with calling parties thanks to the recent US election – which even had Aussies making calls in a (sadly, failed) attempt to get Hillary Clinton elected.

Basically, it involves going through a list and cold-calling strangers to chat to them about marriage equality. You won’t have to make it up though, the people at Team Yes will send out a starter pack to your email with the information and tools you need to get calling.

For more information about calling events and how you can help, visit Yes.org.au

