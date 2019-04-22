Oh... no. This very unfortunate bikini design makes it look like you've got your period.

With winter less than six weeks away, now is usually the time of year where our swimwear goes into hibernation, unless we have a tropical holiday planned (we… wish).

But, on the other side of the world, things are just heating up. Summer’s about to begin, which means swimwear and beach essentials are everywhere.

And although swimwear trends are always pushing boundaries – like, do you want a bikinis with buckles? (The answer is probably no) – there’s one Marks & Spencer bikini set that is truly baffling customers, thanks to a very unfortunate pattern.

The £36.50 (AU$66) Printed Lace up Plunge Bikini Set features a design that is supposed to be a sunset, but many believe the bottoms look like... well, a pretty large period stain.

And while we're all for ending the stigma around periods, wearing a bikini that makes it look like you forgot to take your mooncup to the beach is not how we thought it would happen.