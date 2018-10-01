DWTS judge Mark Wilson: 'Months after the show first aired, my life became a nightmare.'

From 2004 to 2013, Mark was one of the judges on the television show Dancing with the Stars. Prior to that he did not have a public profile. But once the show screened, he began to recognise "the way people become attached to you or disengaged with what you say and who they perceive you to be. There is an important PR element to being on television. You are always on show and it’s important how you interact with the public."

That was ‘a shock’, Mark says.

"I would walk down the street and people would stop and shake my hand and say, 'Hi Mark, how are you?' I’d say hi back but I wasn’t sure if I actually knew them. You’re not your own person any more once you’re on TV. You have a public profile."

Mark describes an evening out with his family that was typical.

"I was really exhausted – we had been travelling around doing a lot of promotional work. We went to a restaurant and hadn’t even ordered our meals when a group of girls came up wanting photographs. They were taking photograph after photograph and it got to the point that Annemarie and the family were struggling to have any private conversation. We just had to become accustomed to it."

Nevertheless, Mark was enjoying being on Dancing with the Stars and "our business was going well – and it should have continued to do well. I was grateful for the opportunity. It was a new exciting world and I met so many beautiful people. I was so excited to be on television with Daryl Somers, to walk up the red carpet with the lovely Jennifer Hawkins. It was like a dream. But never in my wildest dreams did I think being on the show and having a public profile would attract the kind of attention it did."

On Friday, May 13 2005, seven months after Dancing with the Stars was first aired, there was a fire at Mark’s dance studio. "When the police phoned us, Annemarie was distraught, but I said, 'Don’t worry, it’ll just be a small fire in the kitchen or something.'"

"I knew there was a real problem when I got to the street where the studio was and the road was blocked off. I parked the car and walked down the hill towards the fire. I could see all the windows at the top of the studio were broken and smoke was pouring out. I was hoping it was going to be okay. But the studio was completely ruined."

It was arson. "They used petrol or kerosene and then drizzled oil under the front door so they could use it as a slow wick and light it from the outside, which gave them time to get away. Once it got to the fuel it just took off."

The police spent hundreds of hours interviewing and investigating possible leads.

"They conducted a very thorough investigation," Mark says.

"I was questioned for hours. I searched my brain for someone who would have hated me to the extent that they would want to ruin my business, my life. It’s very confronting when you have to go through the process of measuring your friendships against a fire.