Last night former tennis star Mark Philippoussis emerged from underneath a giant echidna head on national TV.

As the very first contestant to be "unmasked" on Channel Ten's The Masked Singer we're officially back in the world of revisiting the lives of Australian celebrities we had somewhat... forgotten about.

﻿﻿Philippoussis was a huge name in the 90s and early 2000s, but since his retirement from tennis in 2015 the 43-year-old has been living a relatively under-the-radar life with his young family.

WATCH: Mark Philippoussis appeared from underneath an echidna on The Masked Singer on Sunday night.



Video via Channel Ten.

Here are all the things we forgot about the professional tennis star:

A reoccurring injury forced him to retire early.

Nicknamed "the Scud" because his serves were 'tennis ball missiles,' Philippoussis reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 8.

His biggest achievements were two Davis Cup titles in 1999 and 2003, and the finals rounds of the 1998 US Open (which he lost to fellow Aussie Pat Rafter) and Wimbledon in 2003 (which he lost to tennis legend Roger Federer).