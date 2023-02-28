From touchdowns to... barrister: Whatever happened to Mark Holden?

It's been 20 years since Australian Idol first hit our TV screens.

Plenty of singers found their start there - Anthony Callea, Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy and Cosima De Vito, just to name a few - but the show's hosts and judges were just as iconic.

One of them was Mark Holden.

The Australian singer, songwriter and music producer had already experienced quite the career in the entertainment industry before the show.

Then when Australian Idol began in 2003, viewers grew to know Holden for his legendary 'touchdown' move.

Video via Network 10.

Now with the reboot in full swing, Holden tells Mamamia that the fact that his signature catchphrase has been turned into a gimmicky button is "very disappointing".

So what's the former judge been doing since the show?

Here's what Mark Holden's life looks like now, 16 years after finishing up on Idol.