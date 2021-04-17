'My husband sexually assaulted me in my sleep for 17 years. One night, I woke up.'

This post deals with domestic abuse and sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.



I wrote this for the women who don't have a voice.

Women whose voices have been forever silenced by a man or by their own hand. Women who cannot find the right words or a safe space to say them, and women who are still just young girls, yet to have the darkest chapter of their story unfold. Statistics yet to be added, trust yet to be broken.

I did this for the wife and mother I used to be, who spent years hiding my pain and fear.

Watch: Women and violence: the hidden numbers.



Video via Mamamia.

I was a woman belittled and controlled by a charming man with money and status. I was a wife whose husband seemed to enjoy destabilising her.

I was a mother who was stuck with a man who did not believe in consent, and did everything in his power to make me feel guilty, ashamed and scared if I said no.

I am now a survivor of a man who denied any wrongdoing and left me with nightmares of attacking him, waking myself up screaming after gouging his face in a rage.

Some days I wish he had hit me instead. Because unlike a fist to the face, there are a raft of domestic abuses that will always remain invisible to the naked eye and completely unseen to those around you.

In my experience, most secretive and unspoken about is marital rape and the lack of consent within relationships.

Luckily for me and after many failed attempts, I found the courage to leave the marriage but not before he tried to abuse me in my sleep one last time.

That time I woke. That time I took notes. After two hours of lying there utterly frozen, I knew what I had to finally do.