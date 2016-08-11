The strange story of YouTuber Marina Joyce just gets stranger and stranger.

But Marina Joyce is not fine. She is not being kidnapped by ISIS either. Marina Joyce is either performing the most intense and in-depth scheme to gain more YouTube followers or she is dealing with a very real mental health issue.

On Sunday, Joyce posted a long and confusing post on her Facebook page calling on her 938,000 fans to start referring to her as “Marina, the Goddess of Love”, and help her build a temple in Peru.

“I found a couple secrets about the After Life and I know that I can still contact humans during the afterlife and I want to become this because I want to one day Create a Temple and a Shrine where I am known as God of the Shrine,” Joyce writes. “Because I would like to spend my time there with people drawing art, doing meditation, understanding people, helping them with their problems, finding them extreme spiritual help and guidance, bringing them closer to Spiritual After-life Gods which can help them to produce magic to do incredible things, so that you’re guaranteed a safe spot in the after-life and you’re promised spiritual protection moreso than being a religious person, sacred symbols to represent this, chanting and many fun activities for lots of people to join in on!”

So far, 42,000 people have commented on the rambling, nonsensical post. Some fans are actually pledging to help her raise money for her temple while others are accusing her of being an attention seeker who is deliberately acting crazy to drive up her popularity. Thankfully the comments are also filled with people who are legitimately concerned for the teenagers mental health.

There’s no way for any of us to really know what’s going on with Marina Joyce. But, if she is in need of help, here’s hoping she gets what she needs.