Mariah Carey may have just revealed her wedding dress. And it's exactly like we imagined.

Let’s take a moment to imagine Mariah Carey‘s upcoming wedding. I don’t know about you, but I picture ice sculptures, fountains and sparkly stuff. Lots of sparkly stuff.

Well, as it turns out, we might not be far off.

E! has just dropped a new trailer for Mariah’s World (the docu-series we never knew we needed but will most definitely be watching), which includes a second or so of the 46-year-old trying on a white dress.

Not just any white dress. A white dress with sparkles. A white dress with sparkles and A VEIL.

Could it be? Have we just seen what Carey will float down the aisle in? Even before her hubby-to-be James Packer?

Maybe, maybe not.

But it does give us a bit of an insight into what kind of gown she might be considering.

Judging by the footage, she’s leaning towards something low-cut, body-hugging and shimmery.

The trailer also shows her making other arrangements for the impending nuptials, including demanding “white tigers and albino elephants” from some gracious and predictably agreeable wedding planner.

“If that guy doesn’t know that I was joking,” she says to camera, shaking her head.

Yes. Joking. Sure.

via GIPHY

Packer and Carey announced their engagement in January, after the Aussie billionaire proposed with a hefty 35-carat diamond ring.

They’re are yet to set a date – or to let us know, at least.

The singing superstar has been married twice previously, first to music executive Tommy Mottola from 1993-1998 and then to actor Nick Cannon between 2008-2015, with whom she has two children.