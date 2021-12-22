Mariah Carey's 'dysfunctional' family always ruined Christmas. It inspired one of her biggest hits.

Mariah Carey is the undisputed queen of Christmas.

It’s near impossible to go anywhere in the world in December without hearing her song 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' blaring from somewhere. Her own Christmas with her two kids involves snow and live reindeer, every year.

And it all stems from the really, really crappy Christmases she had as a kid.

While you're here, check out this Christmas wrapping hack. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Carey grew up as the youngest of three kids born to Alfred, an aeronautical engineer, and Patricia, an opera singer. Her parents divorced when she was three, and Carey remembers growing up feeling afraid.

"It was not uncommon for holes to be punched in walls or for other objects to go flying," she wrote in her autobiography The Meaning Of Mariah Carey.

She says she could sense when violence was coming.

“It's described through the feeling of when a storm is about to happen," she told Oprah Winfrey. “It's a scary thing but you sense it and you learn to navigate your behaviour because of it.”

Carey says she didn’t connect with her father, but they reconciled when he was on his deathbed in 2002.

“I didn't understand the strictness. It was an almost military approach to life."

As a child, Christmas always meant a lot to her.

“I always wanted Christmas to be perfect and looked forward to the holidays, but I had this incredibly dysfunctional family that would ruin it,” she recently told Mirror.

Her mum would try to make it fun.

“But we didn’t have a lot of money, so sometimes she would wrap up fruit because it was all she could afford. I was like, ‘When I grow up, I am never going to let that happen. I am going to make Christmas perfect, every year.’”