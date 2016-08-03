fashion

Let's take a moment to appreciate Margot Robbie's recent style wins.

Every now and then, when it’s cold and dreary, we just need to take a moment to appreciate the small things.

Our morning coffee. Dogs doing cute things on the Internet. And Margot Robbie‘s absolutely ridiculous wardrobe.

The Aussie starlet, born in the Gold Coast, Queensland, is one of the best dressed women in Hollywood.

Robbie has been doing the press rounds for not one, but TWO new films, Tarzan and Suicide Squad. 

Watch: Margot Robbie in the Suicide Squad trailer. (Post continues after video.)

Video via Warner Bros.

Only yesterday, our entertainment writer Jessica Clark described the gown that Robbie wore to the world premiere of Suicide Squad, as — and I quote — “THE BEST OUTFIT EVER.”

But there is way more from where that comes from.

Let’s take a collective deep breath, and admire Robbie’s out-of-control wardrobe.

Margot Robbie's award winning style..

Opening of 'Suicide Squad' in Canada. Image via Getty.Opening of 'Suicide Squad' in Canada. Image via Getty.
Comic-con. Image via Getty.Comic-con. Image via Getty.
'The Legend of Tarzan' press conference. Image via Getty.'The Legend of Tarzan' press conference. Image via Getty.
Margot Robbie unicorn dress
Margot Robbie's unicorn dressBehold: she is a real-life unicorn. Image: Getty Images
European premiere of 'The Legend of Tarzan'. Image via Getty.European premiere of 'The Legend of Tarzan'. Image via Getty.
European premiere of 'The Legend of Tarzan'. Image via Getty.European premiere of 'The Legend of Tarzan'. Image via Getty.
'The Legend Of Tarzan' photo call in London. Image via Getty.'The Legend Of Tarzan' photo call in London. Image via Getty.
Margot Robbie on Jimmy Fallon. Image via Getty.Margot Robbie on Jimmy Fallon. Image via Getty.
Margot Robbie in New York. Image via Getty.Margot Robbie in New York. Image via Getty.
Margot Robbie in New York. Image via Getty.Margot Robbie in New York. Image via Getty.
Margot Robbie in New York. Image via Getty.Margot Robbie in New York. Image via Getty.
Margot Robbie at 'Suicide Squad' party. Image via Getty.Margot Robbie at 'Suicide Squad' party. Image via Getty.
Margot Robbie, 'The Legend of Tarzan' premiere China. Image via Getty.Margot Robbie, 'Legend of Tarzan' premiere China. Image via Getty.
Will Smith and Margot Robbie. Image via Getty.Will Smith and Margot Robbie. Image via Getty.
Margot Robbie in LA. Image via Getty.Margot Robbie in LA. Image via Getty.
'The Legend of Tarzan' premiere. Image via Getty.'The Legend of Tarzan' premiere. Image via Getty.
Margot Robbie. Image via @wbpictures.Margot Robbie. Image via @wbpictures.

She nails it. Every. Single. Time.

