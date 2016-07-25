Margot Robbie has finally responded to that bizarre Vanity Fair article.

Margot Robbie has finally responded to the now infamous Vanity Fair feature that claimed Australia was “America 50 years ago.”

Aw yeah, mate, it’s amazin’ we stopped petting our roos long enough to notice that one.

The 26-year-old actress addressed the controversial article — which was widely condemned for being sexist and patronising — in an interview with Carrie Bickmore on Monday night’s episode of The Project.

“I remember doing the interview and being like, ‘That was an odd one… a really odd interview, I don’t know how that’s going to come out,'” she said.

Meet the girl from Oz and our August cover star, @MargotRobbie https://t.co/kuvK2C6dLH pic.twitter.com/gyulQ5ij8H — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 6, 2016

Just in case you need a reminder, writer Rich Cohen described Australians as “throwback people” in the piece (something he’s since defended as “mostly joking” about) and described Robbie’s appearance in strange terms.

“She is tall but only with the help of certain shoes. She can be sexy and composed even while naked but only in character,” is one example.

Robbie said although she found the tone odd, she couldn’t predict the level of backlash it received.

“Then I read it and I was like, ‘Yeah, the tone of this is really weird, I don’t really know what he’s trying to get at or play at’ – but I didn’t expect it’d be, like, an uproar about it, at all,” she said.

“But I’ve have read far more offensive, far more sexist, insulting, derogatory, disgusting things on a daily basis. Maybe I’m desensitised to it now.”

The Tarzan star said the response gave her warm and patriotic fuzzies.

“I didn’t say anything. I had this bit of Aussie pride, and I thought ‘don’t mess with the Aussies, don’t you mess with the Aussies, look what happens when you mess with Australia!’” she told Bickmore.