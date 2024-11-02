Margot Robbie has welcomed her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley.

Barbie's first baby is here! In exciting news from The Real World, Margot Robbie has given birth to her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

Robbie and Ackerley tied the knot in a private Byron Bay ceremony in 2016. Eight years later, they've welcomed their beautiful baby into the world.

A source has confirmed to PEOPLE that, slightly ahead of schedule, Robbie recently gave birth to a baby boy, although the exact date of his birth has yet to be revealed.

The announcement comes as a pleasant surprise for fans, given Robbie was only confirmed to be pregnant in July 2024. The actress has been very private when it comes to details regarding her pregnancy, save for a few high-fashion appearances throughout.

In July 2024, Robbie and Ackerley attended Wimbledon, with the actress wearing a chic polka dot dress and black sunnies. The two enjoyed a day of tennis from the stands, looking completely in love.

The expectant couple also made a public appearance at a screening in LA for their new film, My Old Ass, alongside the film's star Maisy Stella and director, Megan Park. Robbie stunned on the red carpet, wearing a simple grey off-the-shoulder dress.

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Image: Getty.)