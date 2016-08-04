Margot Robbie gave a perfect response to critics who trashed her acting.

The reviews have started rolling in for Margot Robbie’s latest movie, Suicide Squad, and so far, they’re not great.

Critics have called the movie “a cinematic mess” and “a monstrosity” and have labelled it as “just another generic superhero action movie”.

Ouch.

But in an Instagram post that seems to be aimed at those who have blasted the movie, Australian actress Margot Robbie says the film is “all for the fans”.

Tonight is for the fans – it's ALL for the fans. You have no idea how much you mean to us ❤️

“You have no idea how much you mean to us,” Robbie wrote, alongside a picture of her signing autographs at the film’s London premiere.