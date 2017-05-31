Margaret Court now claims tennis is "full of lesbians". Charming.

Retired tennis star Margaret Court has claimed “tennis is full of lesbians” and transgender children were the work of the devil and the result of parents who “don’t care”.

The controversial comments come just a week after she faced national backlash for her stance on same-sex marriage and her boycotting of Qantas for its support of marriage equality.

Court is a Christian pastor in Perth and made the comments while speaking to Neil Johnson on the 20Twenty Vision Christian Radio program about her open letter, published in The West Australian newspaper.

During a conversation about her views of marriage, which the host shared, Court said, “I mean, tennis is full of lesbians”.

“Even when I was playing there was only a couple there, but those couple … took young ones into parties and things… because they like to be around heroes,” she said.

“What you get at the top is often what you’ll get right through that sport.”