All the celebrities at the 2024 Sydney Mardi Gras.

Saturday night was a sea of rainbow flags, sparkles and flashing lights as crowds gathered on Oxford Street in Sydney CBD to watch the 46th annual Mardi Gras parade take place.

More than 200 floats took part in the annual parade and this year, with around 12,000 marching though Sydney for the celebration — and hundreds of thousands of others joining in the festivities.

Qantas' pride float paid tribute to their colleague and flight attendant Luke Davies, who was allegedly murdered alongside Network 10 presenter Jesse Baird in Paddington last month.

On Saturday, the airline's float — shaped like the nose of a plane — was named the "Luke Davies".

The parade began with a minute's silence for the pair.

