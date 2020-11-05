The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday November 6.

Biden urges backers to 'stay patient' as US waits for results from key states.

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign is expressing optimism at the ultimate result of the election but is warning supporters to "stay patient and stay calm" as vote counting continues.

Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said on Thursday on a briefing call with reporters that "the story of today is going to be a very positive story" for their campaign but cautioned that as the counting continues, "we need to allow it to get done and get done well".

"Be patient, folks. Votes are being counted, and we feel good about where we are," Biden said in a tweet.

O'Malley Dillon also charged that legal challenges by President Donald Trump's campaign to halt vote counting in some states and seek a recount in Wisconsin are a "flailing strategy" that are an "attempt to distract and delay" from the results of the election.

As News Not Noise journalist Jessica Yellin explains "multiple state officials have said the president either has no path for a legal challenge or they've called his lawsuits 'frivolous.'

In fact, a judge in Michigan has this morning dismissed Donald Trump's lawsuit to stop counting postal ballots in the state.