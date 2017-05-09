Matt Preston cancels radio interview after Marco Pierre White Jr's "disgraceful" attack.

Matt Preston cancelled an interview on Kyle and Jackie O’s radio show after Marco Pierre White Jr targeted him with a vicious and threatening Twitter rant.

However, the 22-year-old appeared on the show instead, and apologised after publicly slamming Masterchef judge Matt Preston over comments he made about his Big Brother UK antics last year.

Watch: Marco Pierre White Junior talked about his relationship status after appearing on Big Brother.

On Sunday, the model and sex toy maker weighed into an unresolved feud between his father Marco Pierre White, and his former colleague.

White Jr was seemingly alerted to Preston’s comments (made during a Kyle and Jackie O radio interview in June) after his father told News Corp that Preston was the reason the British chef left Masterchef for Channel Seven’s Hell’s Kitchen Australia.

In a vicious Twitter rant on Monday which has since been deleted, White labelled the food critic a “knob head”, threatened to slap him and told him he’d lose “your job, your wife and the place you used to call home”.