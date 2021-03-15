"I will not lower my voice." 22 of the best signs from women's protests around Australia.

After weeks of watching sexual assault allegations come out of the nation's Parliament, thousands of women have taken to the streets with one clear message: "Enough is enough!"

On Monday 15 March, 100,000 women were expected to have attended more than 40 March 4 Justice rallies across the country to protest against sexism and gendered violence.

In Canberra, women gathered with placards outside Parliament House, where a petition will be presented to the government calling for "full independent investigations into all cases of gendered violence" and the standing down of "perpetrators" from positions in policy and law making, among other demands.

Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins, who alleged she was raped by a male colleague, also addressed crowds at Canberra, while Australian of the Year and sexual assault survivor Grace Tame delivered a speech down in Hobart.

Brittany Higgins says she came forward with her story to 'protect other women' in a speech to March4Life protesters in front of Parliament House. pic.twitter.com/e2u5uYNtYS — SBS News (@SBSNews) March 15, 2021

Earlier this morning, March 4 Justice organiser Janine Hendry declined an invitation from Prime Minister Scott Morrison for organisers to meet with him privately, saying these conversations shouldn't take place behind closed doors.

"We have already come to the front door, now it's up to the Government to cross the threshold and come to us. We will not be meeting behind closed doors," she wrote in a tweet.