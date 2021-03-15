The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday March 16.

Dutton shuts down Labor leader during Brittany Higgins speech.

Scott Morrison and the senior leaders of parliament refused to attend Monday's March 4 Justice rally as 100,000 women marched around the country for equality, justice, respect and fairness in light of the recent sexual assault allegations engulfing Parliament House.

So Labor Leader Anthony Albanese tried to instead take Brittany Higgins' speech inside so the alleged sexual assault survivor's words could be heard by the lawmakers of this country.

But Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton walked up to the podium to cut off Albanese as he spoke about the former Liberal staffer, asking the speaker that Albanese "no longer be heard." Minutes earlier, several Liberal party figures could be seen leaving the chamber as Albanese repeated the protest's demands to the room.

Scott Morrison shuts down #qt on #March4Justice day & flees the chamber as OL Anthony Albanese rises on a suspension of standing orders. Peter Dutton later gags the OL as he updates the house on Brittany Higgins' extraordinary speech in front of APH earlier today. #auspol pic.twitter.com/KzbSupvZno — David Marler (@Qldaah) March 15, 2021

Scott Morrison is also under fire for his actions on Monday.

In his opening remarks in Question Time, Mr Morrison said it was "right and good" that people were able to congregate in peaceful protests as tens of thousands gathered to demand action against gendered violence in Australia.

"Not far from here, such marches, even now, are being met with bullets, but not here in this country, Mr Speaker," he said, referring to Myanmar's violent protests.

His "tone-deaf" commentary has been widely condemned.