The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday March 15.

"We will not meet behind closed doors." PM says no to women's rally, but offers meeting.

Scott Morrison has offered to meet with a delegation representing protesters expected to rally outside Parliament House on Monday seeking justice for women.

The March for Justice comes as the Morrison government is under a cloud after an alleged sexual assault of a former Liberal staffer, and a historic rape case allegedly involving a minister who strenuously denies it.

"Enough is enough. This is a national reckoning," Fair Agenda executive director Renee Carr said in a statement.

Found the wonderful @julia_zemiro who will MC @march4justiceau here in Canberra tomorrow. She’s a deadset legend who literally responded in seconds when I asked her to support the #March4Justice as did @SaxonAdair @Lisa_Wilkinson @ContehBiger & more. pic.twitter.com/x1WGea2QNK — Georgie Dent (@georgiedent) March 14, 2021

"Women and girls around the country are completely grief-stricken by the federal government's failure to respond to this crisis, and intervene in the systems that enable gendered violence across our communities."

The prime minister's office has invited up to four delegates to meet with him and Minister for Women, Marise Payne. However, it is the second-best option for protesters, who want Mr Morrison to attend the rally in person.

This morning, organiser Janine Hendry declined the meeting in an explosive Twitter update, saying "We have already come to the front door, now it's up to the Government to cross the threshold and come to us. We will not be meeting behind closed doors."