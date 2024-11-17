Marcellus Williams was executed last month. His victim's family tried to stop it.

Felicia Gayle was stabbed 42 times in her Missouri home in 1998 with her own kitchen knife, in a crime that left her community shocked.

The vicious nature of the murder in a quiet neighbourhood mainly frequented by academics and professionals, had police under intense pressure to find the 42-year-old social worker and former journalist's killer.

So when a prison snitch gave them a name and a 'full confession' from a man with an extensive record, they were relieved.

True Crime Conversations

Marcellus Williams had been in and out of prison and already had more than a dozen convictions for mainly robbery offences when he was arrested for Felicia's murder.

Police also had a confession via his ex-girlfriend, and had found Felicia's purse and laptop in William's grandfather's car.

But the 'evidence' they used to convict Marcellus in 2001, and sentence him to death, wasn't as it seemed.

For one, both of the witnesses came out of the woodwork after Felicia's husband offered a $10,000 reward.