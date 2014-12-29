In 2014, we began many sentences like this: “I am OBSESSED with…”

We spent a lot of time in this position:

Or this:

And yes, at other times, like this:

And that’s because we’ve had so many things to obsess over this year: celebrity elevator fights, divorce rumours, missing planes, buckets of ice, Princess Elsa costumes, exposed nipples, famous bottoms, royal babies, red weddings, secret weddings, cult haircuts, hashtags, and good TV.

And because everyone loves a bit of nostalgia right about now, we’ve compiled a list of our biggest obsessions from 2014.

We wouldn’t be so arrogant as to call it a comprehensive list — so, please, buy a cronut, play Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off,’ watch an episode of Game of Thrones, and add your own obsessions below.

In no particular order… The things we’ve been obsessed with in 2014.

1. The Jay Z – Solange Knowles elevator fight

What the hell was that? Remember?

2. ‘Let It Go’ from the Disney movie Frozen

Don’t even try and pretend it was just children who were into this song.

3. That time wicked-ly talented John Travolta gave Idina Menzel a new name

ADELE DAZEEM.

4. The ice bucket challenge

It was for an extremely important cause — to raise money for the condition ALS, which we call Motor Neuron Disease. But it also meant a lot of famous people got drenched in ice cold water.

5. Pharrell’s hat

Oh, that giant hat.

6. Gone Girl

Would it be as good as the book? Was Ben Affleck the right guy to play Nick? Did everyone lose their mind when his penis made a shower cameo?

7. Wedding pants

Cheers to Amal Alamuddin Clooney for this particular trend.

But when Solange Knowles got married, she saw Amal’s wedding pants and raised her a wedding jumpsuit.

While we’re on the topic of wedding garments, Honourable Mention to Olivia Palermo’s wedding cardigan:

8. Kate Middleton coming to Australia

What colour dress would she get off the plane wearing? Would her professional butt-minder prevent us from seeing her underwear? Would Prince George throw up on any outfits? All the answers to these and more: