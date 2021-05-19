The real reason why Manu missed out on being a MasterChef judge, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The real reason why Manu missed out on being a MasterChef judge.

It turns out My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Feildel was very close to landing a job on MasterChef.

During Tuesday night's episode of Anh's Brush With Fame, the 47-year-old explained that there was just "one little issue" that stopped him from scoring the gig. And that was his French accent.

"I got the call the next day and they said to me, 'Manu, we really... Frankly, you've got to understand that you were that close'," he told Anh.

"'We really love you. We really think that you've got a great character. But there's one little issue that we can't go past - your French accent...'"

Manu went on to say that he almost missed out on My Kitchen Rules for the same reason, but the fact that he used to work with Pete Evans at Hugo's restaurant in Sydney helped him get the job.

"My agent calls me back and said, 'Well, guess what. You're back on the list. The first executive producers pushed hard to get you in, but also Pete Evans doesn't want to work with anybody else but you'."

He's now been a judge on the show for the past 10 seasons.

